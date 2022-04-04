Gundry MD Announces New Essential Orange Featuring Exotic Orange Phytonutrients

World Renowned Dr. Steven Gundry MD and Gundry MD Introduces Essential Orange Supplement as an Energizing Superfood Blend to Support Youthful Energy, Digestion and Skin

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD Essential Orange is the newest addition to Dr. Steven Gundry's line of renowned dietary supplements. Gundry MD products are crafted with science-backed ingredients to nourish your body with powerful nutrients that many of us are lacking in our everyday diet. Gundry MD Essential Orange is fueled with 13 natural sources of orange supernutrients as well as some of the best probiotic strains. This "health cocktail" is designed to support your body's natural energy, better digestion, and a body that feels young, strong, and healthy.*

With the launch of Essential Orange, Gundry MD continues its mission to improve human health, happiness, and longevity. Each scoop of this powerful dietary supplement contains 39 unique ingredients that support your health in several different ways. Gundry MD also recently launched the popular dietary supplement Active Advantage.

Key ingredients and benefits include:

Exotic Orange Phytonutrients which work to help provide you with more energy, jumpstart your metabolism, and even aid with the appearance of loose skin and wrinkles.*

Hand-selected Probiotic Strains that helps decrease discomfort caused by bloating as well as balance your digestion*

Powerful Prebiotic Fiber that helps "feed" those probiotics to establish a thriving colony of helpful "gut buddies" to help relieve yourself from occasional diarrhea and constipation.*

Collagen-supporting amino acids that work to help strengthen and sooth the essential tissue all over your body, this can result in greater mobility, fewer aches, and a healthy heart.*

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

Consumers are able to purchase Essential Orange through the Gundry MD shop at GundryMD.com. Gundry MD's best selling product Vital Reds is another great compliment to this product.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to innovative solutions using science-backed ingredients to offer all-day energy, a "fired-up" metabolism, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. It all starts with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, one of the most powerful health-boosters out there while avoiding plant proteins called lectins — which can wreak havoc on your digestion, energy, and vitality. Based on 20 years of research evaluating how nutrition affects the body, Dr. Gundry personally designs every Gundry MD product. In addition, Gundry MD formulas are third-party tested for quality. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Energy Renew, Total Restore, Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil.

About Steven Gundry, MD

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and a pioneer in nutrition, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the last two decades helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the popular podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox™. Dr Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code: The Revolutionary New Science of Keto That Offers More Benefits Without Deprivation is now available to order.

