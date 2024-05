GuocoLand sells its stake in Eco World International for S$61 million

A SUBSIDIARY of GuocoLand has sold off its entire stake in Eco World International for S$61 million, in line with plans to focus on its key markets, said the property developer on Friday (May 10). The transaction price was agreed upon on a willing-buyer, willing-seller basis. This was after taking into account that the 648 million shares sold, which make up the group’s entire shareholding interest of 27 per cent in Eco World, have a carrying value of S$50 million in GuocoLand’s books. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel