GURIT ANNOUNCES MAJOR NEW LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH A LEADING WIND OEM

Zurich, January 9, 2026 – Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announces a major new long-term supply agreement for core material kits with one of the world’s leading Wind Turbine OEMs. This landmark contract will ensure continuous deliveries for the next five years - providing a predictable and sustained business outlook for both parties. It is expected to generate approximately CHF 250 million in net sales for Gurit over the full period, subject to the OEM’s demand situation. This agreement reinforces Gurit’s global leadership in engineered core solutions for wind energy and marks the first major contract based on the supply of core kits utilizing the Gurit OptiCore technology. Gurit’s commitment to innovation and focus on long-term collaboration will continue to advance the customer’s blade weight reduction goals, contributing to improved manufacturing efficiencies and a reduced total cost of ownership. The contract leverages Gurit’s global footprint to include volume commitments for both offshore and onshore platforms across multiple regions. “This major new long-term contract underscores our strong global market position and the enduring partnership we have built with strategic customers. It reflects the confidence in Gurit’s innovative solutions and our ability to deliver value over time. With our global footprint, we serve customers in all key markets while optimizing capacity and driving efficiency. We are proud to support the renewable energy industry and contribute to its continued growth,” says Tobias Lührig, Gurit Group CEO. About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

