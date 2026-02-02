Gurit Aktie
GURIT EARNS ECOVADIS GOLD MEDAL FOR SUSTAINABILITY EXCELLENCE FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR
|
Zurich, February 2, 2026
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announced it has once again been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for sustainability, marking the third consecutive year the company has received this prestigious recognition. This achievement places Gurit among the top-rated companies assessed by EcoVadis, ranking it within the 96th percentile globally.
The EcoVadis assessment evaluates companies across four key areas: Environment, Ethics, Labor & Human Rights, and Sustainable Procurement. Gurit's continued success reflects the exceptional quality of its sustainability management systems and underscores its commitment to transparency across the entire value chain.
