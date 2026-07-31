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WKN DE: A3DHG2 / ISIN: CH1173567111

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31.07.2026 10:00:13

GURIT EXPANDS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LEADING WESTERN WIND OEM THROUGH NEW SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR SPECIALIZED FORMULATED PRODUCTS

Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract
GURIT EXPANDS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LEADING WESTERN WIND OEM THROUGH NEW SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR SPECIALIZED FORMULATED PRODUCTS

31.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, July 31, 2026

Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announced that it has secured a new two-year supply contract with a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. The contract has a total value of approximately CHF 12 million over the contract term.

Under the agreement, Gurit will supply a portfolio of epoxy-based resins and adhesives used in the manufacture of wind turbine blades. The contract extends Gurit’s existing supply relationship with the customer and expands the scope of formulated products supplied for blade applications.

The contract covers a range of epoxy solutions designed for the manufacture of wind turbine blades, with an emphasis on specialized end use applications. The product portfolio will include both well established epoxy systems and custom formulations developed by Gurit’s chemists and technicians at its Isle of Wight (UK)-based facility.

The agreement reinforces Gurit’s position as an integrated composite solutions provider for the wind energy sector, through the combination of formulated products, application expertise and technical support across the wind blade manufacturing value chain.

Gurit continues to work closely with customers across design, development and industrialization, providing composite materials and technical support for high-performance applications. Building on more than 40 years of expertise in resins and adhesives, Gurit supports supplier consolidation, operational efficiency and process standardization across global manufacturing sites.

About Gurit
The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States. 
www.gurit.com

Gurit Group Communications

Phone: +41 79 722 84 71, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-looking statements:
To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gurit Holding AG
Thurgauerstrasse 54
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Internet: https://www.gurit.com/
ISIN: CH1173567111
Valor: 117356711
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2375362

 
End of News EQS News Service

2375362  31.07.2026 CET/CEST

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