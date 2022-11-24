|
24.11.2022 17:50:27
Gurit Financial Calendar 2023
|
Gurit Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Zurich, November 24, 2022
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today published its financial calendar for the calendar year 2023.
Preliminary and unaudited 2022 net sales results will be communicated on Monday, January 30, 2023 after 6:00 p.m. CET by means of a media release.
Gurit will report its 2022 full-year results on Thursday, March 2, 2023, by issuing a media release at 07:00 a.m. CET. The Annual Report 2022 will be available on Gurits website at www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports. Management will also discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on March 2, 2023 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be held in English and will be accessible as a webcast via the following link:
The 2023 Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. CET at the SIX Convention Point, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland. Related information will be published 20 days before the AGM online at www.gurit.com/Investors/AGM
First Quarter 2023 net sales results will be communicated in the evening of April 24, 2023, by means of a media release.
Gurit will report its 2023 half-year results on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, by issuing a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET. At the same time Gurit will publish its first half-year 2023 report online at www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports. Management will discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on August 16, 2023 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be held in English and accessible as a webcast.
Third Quarter and nine-months 2023 net sales results will be communicated on October 18, 2023 after 17:45 CET by means of a media release.
Further events and roadshows are published in the Investor Online Calendar on the Gurit website:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gurit Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 54
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.gurit.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0008012236
|Valor:
|801223
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1496791
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1496791 24.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gurit AGmehr Nachrichten
|
24.11.22
|Gurit Financial Calendar 2023 (EQS Group)
|
21.10.22
|Gurit reports net sales of CHF 362.8 million in the first nine months of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
21.10.22
|Gurit erzielt in den ersten neun Monaten 2022 einen Nettoumsatz von CHF 362.8 Millionen (EQS Group)
|
17.08.22
|Gurit meldet einen Nettoumsatz von CHF 234,8 Millionen im ersten Halbjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
17.08.22
|Gurit reports net sales of CHF 234.8 million in the first half of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
05.05.22
|Gurit reports successful closing of acquisition of majority share in Fiberline Composites A/S (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Gurit erwirbt Mehrheitsanteil an Fiberline Composites A/S (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Gurit acquires majority share in Fiberline Composites A/S (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Gurit AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlack Friday: US-Börsen relativ richtungslos -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unverändert -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handelswoche mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Freitag in ruhigen Bahnen. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls impulslos. Nach der Feiertagspause bewegen sich die US-Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost performten die Indizes vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.