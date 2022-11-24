24.11.2022 17:50:27

Gurit Financial Calendar 2023

Gurit Financial Calendar 2023
Gurit Financial Calendar 2023

24.11.2022 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Zurich, November 24, 2022

Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today published its financial calendar for the calendar year 2023.

 

Preliminary and unaudited 2022 net sales results will be communicated on Monday, January 30, 2023 after 6:00 p.m. CET by means of a media release.

 

Gurit will report its 2022 full-year results on Thursday, March 2, 2023, by issuing a media release at 07:00 a.m. CET. The Annual Report 2022 will be available on Gurits website at www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports. Management will also discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on March 2, 2023 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be held in English and will be accessible as a webcast via the following link:
www.gurit.com/Investors/Webcasts

 

The 2023 Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. CET at the SIX Convention Point, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland. Related information will be published 20 days before the AGM online at www.gurit.com/Investors/AGM

 

First Quarter 2023 net sales results will be communicated in the evening of April 24, 2023, by means of a media release.

 

Gurit will report its 2023 half-year results on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, by issuing a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET. At the same time Gurit will publish its first half-year 2023 report online at www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports. Management will discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on August 16, 2023 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be held in English and accessible as a webcast.

 

Third Quarter and nine-months 2023 net sales results will be communicated on October 18, 2023 after 17:45 CET by means of a media release.

 

 

Financial calendar 2023

January 30 

Preliminary and unaudited 2022 net sales results
media release (after 18:00 CET)

March 2

2022 full-year results media release (07:00 CET)
Analysts & media conference (09:00 CET)

April 24

AGM Annual General Meeting (16:30 CET) in Zurich.
Net sales results Q1 2023 media release (after 18:00 CET)

August 16

2023 half-year results media release (07:00 CET),
Analyst & media conference call (09:00 CET)

October 18

Q3 and 9-months 2023 net sales results media release
(after 17:45 CET)

 

 

Further events and roadshows are published in the Investor Online Calendar on the Gurit website:

https://www.gurit.com/en/investors/events


