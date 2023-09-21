21.09.2023 17:50:17

Gurit Financial Calendar 2024

Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Gurit Financial Calendar 2024

21.09.2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Zurich, September 21, 2023

Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today published its financial calendar for the calendar year 2024.

Preliminary and unaudited 2023 net sales results will be communicated on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 after 6:00 p.m. CET by means of a media release.

Gurit will report its 2023 full-year results on Monday, March 4, 2024, by issuing a media release at 07:00 a.m. CET. The Annual Report 2023 will be available on Gurits website at www.gurit.com/financial-reports-and-presentations/. Management will also discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on March 4, 2024 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be held in English and will be accessible as a webcast via the following link: www.gurit.com/webcasts/.

The 2024 Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. CET at the Hotel Seedamm Plaza, Seedammstrasse 3, 8808 Pfäffikon SZ, Switzerland. The meeting will be held in German. Related information will be published 20 days before the AGM online at www.gurit.com/Investors/AGM.

First Quarter 2024 net sales results will be communicated in the evening of April 18, 2024, by means of a media release.

Gurit will report its 2024 half-year results on Monday, August 19, 2024, by issuing a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET. At the same time Gurit will publish its first half-year 2024 report online at www.gurit.com/financial-reports-and-presentations/. Management will discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on August 19, 2024 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be held in English and accessible as a webcast.

Third Quarter and nine-months 2024 net sales results will be communicated on October 31, 2024 after 17:45 CET by means of a media release.

Financial Calendar 2024

January 31 

Preliminary and unaudited 2023 net sales results
media release (after 18:00 CET)

March 4

2023 full-year results media release (07:00 CET)
Analysts & media conference (09:00 CET)

April 18

AGM Annual General Meeting (16:30 CET) in Pfäffikon SZ.
Net sales results Q1 2024 media release (after 18:00 CET)

August 19

2024 half-year results media release (07:00 CET),
Analyst & media conference call (09:00 CET)

October 31

Q3 and 9-months 2024 net sales results media release
(after 17:45 CET)
 

 

Further events and roadshows are published in the Investor Online Calendar on the Gurit website: www.gurit.com/financial-calendar/. 

 

About Gurit
The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.
www.gurit.com

Gurit Group Communications
Phone: +41 44 316 15 50
E-mail: investor (at) gurit.com

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-looking statements:
To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Gurit Holding AG
Thurgauerstrasse 54
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Internet: https://www.gurit.com/
ISIN: CH1173567111
Valor: 117356711
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1731959

 
End of News EQS News Service

1731959  21.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1731959&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gurit Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

21.09.23
 Gurit Financial Calendar 2024 (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Gurit Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gurit Holding AG 0,00 0,00% Gurit Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen