Gurit reports net sales of CHF 234.8 million in the first half of 2022

Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) today reports unaudited sales results for the first half of 2022. Net sales for this period were CHF 234.8 million which is a decline of -­7.0% at constant exchange rates or ­­-9.2% in reported CHF versus prior year. For Continued Operations, the decline was -5.7% at constant exchange rates.

Net sales in the first half year continued to be impacted by a challenging market for wind turbine blades. Our largest Western wind customers produced less blades year-over-year. In China we observed a market growth, however at very aggressive price levels. While the wind market faces challenges, the marine and other industrial markets saw good growth towards well above pre-pandemic levels. As reported in April, Gurit acquired a majority stake in the wind industry supplier Fiberline Composites to strengthen its product offering for the wind energy market and divested its Aerospace business.

Composite Materials achieved net sales of CHF 141.4 million for the first half of 2022, which includes CHF 27.4 million of the newly acquired Structural Profiles business (operating under the brand Fiberline). This represents an increase of 22% at constant exchange rates compared to the first half of 2021. The demand for wind core materials achieved lower levels compared to last year, while the sales for Marine and other industrial segments grew year-over-year.

Kitting recorded net sales of CHF 71.6 million for the first half of 2022. This is a decrease of -20.9% at constant exchange rates compared to the first half of the prior year. In response to the continued challenging environment, the kitting production for Europe will be consolidated at the Gurit sites in Spain and Turkey. These sites will be strengthened and accommodate the volumes from Ringkøbing, Denmark, which is being converted into an innovation hub for the wind industry and now hosts a wind innovation center.

Manufacturing Solutions (Tooling) saw a decrease in its first half of 2022 net sales by -43.7% at constant exchange rates compared to a very strong first half of 2021, down to CHF 32.4 million. The market for wind blade moulds remains challenging as Western wind turbine manufacturers are delaying investments into new production equipment and the Chinese market saw increased price pressure.

NET SALES First Half Year in MCHF H1 2022 H1 2021 Change in reported CHF Change @ constant HY 2021 rates Net sales by markets: Composite Materials * 141.4 118.2 19.7% 22.0% Kitting 71.6 95.2 -24.7% -20.9% Man. Solutions 32.4 55.4 -41.6% -43.7% Elimination -20.2 -24.3 Total continued operations 225.3 244.4 -7.8% -5.7% Aerospace 9.6 14.2 -32.6% -29.4% Total Group 234.8 258.6 -9.2% -7.0% Operating profit 19.8 18.6 Operating profit margin 8.4% 7.2% Adjusted operating profit 4.6 26.0 Adjusted operating profit margin 2.0% 10.1% Profit for the period 16.6 10.3 Operating Cashflow -13.1 19.3 Capital expenditures 6.7 13.8 Equity in % of total assets 34.0% 47.4%

* Composite Materials contains Structural profiles sales of CHF 27.4 million for a period of 2 months since the acquisition end of April 2022.

Profitability

Gurit reached an Operating Profit of CHF 19.8 million with an operating profit margin of 8.4% of net sales. Excluding divestment effects, restructuring and impairment charges, the adjusted operating profit is at CHF 4.6 million with an adjusted operating profit margin of 2.0% of net sales. The lower profit is mainly due to reduced sales in Wind, particularly in Manufacturing Solutions, and impacted by increased raw material, energy and freight costs. In the first half year 2022, the operating profit is temporarily impacted by CHF 5.6 million (H1 2021 CHF 4.7 million) ramp-up cost in its new and major production sites in Mexico and India. Earnings per share are CHF 3.61 in H1 2022 (H1 2021: CHF 2.56).

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Gurit achieved a net cash flow from operating activities of CHF -13.1 million compared to CHF 19.3 million in the first half of the previous year. The reduction is due to a lower operating profit in 2022 and higher working capital levels caused by the timing of received trade payments. Capital expenditures amounted to CHF 6.7 million during H1 2022 compared to CHF 13.8 million for the first half of the previous year. Major growth capacity investments were made at the now operating site in Chennai, India.

Outlook

Gurit expects a stronger second half year, driven by the initiated cost-out programs and new plants going operational. For the full year net sales are expected around CHF 500-530 million with an adjusted operating profit margin between 2.0% and 4.0%. Adjusted operating profit does not include further restructuring and impairment charges in the second half of this year, which might become necessary if market conditions worsen further. We believe that the longer-term market outlook for wind energy remains strong, driven by an increasing demand for renewable energy and recently announced international support policies.

