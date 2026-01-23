Gurit Aktie
GURIT REPORTS NET SALES OF CHF 319.6 MILLION FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR 2025 AND EXPECTS MARGIN TO IMPROVE VERSUS 2024.
Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Zurich, January 23, 2026 – Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today reports preliminary and unaudited net sales of CHF 319.6 million for the full year 2025, exceeding guidance thanks to strong activity in Wind in the last months. As foreseen, net sales decreased by -22.0% at constant exchange rates and by -26.0% in reported CHF versus the prior year due to planned strategic business exits. Gurit made significant progress in its transformation, strengthening its competitive position by advancing its multi-market strategy, and benefiting from recent innovation to secure contracts with strategic customers.
Wind Materials recorded net sales of CHF 190.1 million for 2025. This represents a decrease of -29.9% at constant exchange rates compared to 2024, primarily due to the planned exit from the carbon fiber pultrusion business. For continued operations, net sales amounted to CHF 164.1 million, reflecting a -3.2% decrease at constant exchange rates. Wind materials delivered a resilient performance in 2025, exceeding expectations and underscoring Gurit’s strategic focus. The business successfully navigated a planned exit from the carbon fiber pultrusion segment while driving competitiveness and profitability through restructuring initiatives and a sharper focus on core materials. As recently announced, Gurit secured a landmark long-term supply agreement with one of the world’s leading Western wind turbine OEMs – the first major contract based on the supply of core kits utilizing OptiCore. This milestone demonstrates the strength of the company’s strategic customer relationships and reinforces Gurit’s global leadership in sustainable Wind energy. The last quarter of 2025 saw an acceleration in both order intake and deliveries at Wind OEMs, which positions the company well for the coming quarters.
Manufacturing Solutions achieved net sales of CHF 41.4 million for 2025, which represents a decrease of -2.2% at constant exchange rates compared to 2024. In line with expectations, the business unit experienced a soft start in 2025 due to delayed investment decisions from Western customers awaiting clarity on tariffs before installing or relocating blade lines. The Indian market delivered stronger-than-expected momentum, creating promising regional growth opportunities. As previously guided, the second half of the year marked a turning point, with several Wind customers firming up investment decisions and driving a significant improvement in Q4 performance. Gurit expects this positive momentum to continue in 2026.
Marine and Industrial reported net sales of CHF 88.3 million for 2025. This represents a decrease of -8.4% at constant exchange rates compared to 2024, primarily due to tariff-related uncertainty in the U.S. earlier in the year and a Marine market that remains cautious. Still, the business unit delivered meaningful progress by securing contracts in new markets such as office furniture and recreational vehicles and has achieved a major milestone in the subsea sector with a multi-year contract announced in September, paving the way for further expansion in a new market segment. The business has a robust pipeline of opportunities which, despite the current softness in the Marine market, should lead to growth in 2026 and beyond.
Outlook
Online Publication of Annual Report 2025, Media and Analyst Webcast on March 2, 2026
About Gurit
Gurit Group Communications
Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
Forward-looking statements:
End of Inside Information
