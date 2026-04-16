Gurit Aktie
WKN DE: A3DHG2 / ISIN: CH1173567111
|
16.04.2026 17:55:15
GURIT REPORTS NET SALES OF CHF 75.9 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026; ALL AGENDA ITEMS APPROVED AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
|
Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Zurich, April 16, 2026 – Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today reports unaudited net sales of CHF 75.9 million for the first quarter of 2026. Net sales increased in continued operations by 25.1% at constant exchange rates versus the first quarter of 2025. Including the discontinued operations net sales decreased in reported CHF by -10.9% (-2.2% at constant exchange rates) versus same period of prior year.
The first quarter of 2026 marked a solid start to the year for Gurit, continuing its positive trajectory, with strong momentum in Wind driven by demand from Western OEMs and accelerated order intake. Manufacturing Solutions delivered a resilient performance despite some customer delays in its non-Wind activities. Marine & Industrial made good progress in advancing new PET markets and execution of Subsea projects, while the Marine end-market remained subdued. Importantly, Gurit continues to benefit from the organizational structural measures implemented in 2025, supporting the advancement of its multi-market strategy and enhancing resilience and long-term growth.
Wind Materials recorded net sales of CHF 40.5 million for the first quarter of 2026. This represents an increase of 17.4% in continued operations at constant exchange rates compared to the first quarter of 2025. Performance exceeded expectations, largely driven by sustained strong demand from Western OEMs. Higher sales of epoxy formulated products, together with growth in the glass pultruded products segment, further supported the quarter’s results. Looking ahead, the business is well positioned to benefit from growth in the wind markets.
Manufacturing Solutions achieved net sales of CHF 12.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 129.3% at constant exchange rates compared to a comparatively low first quarter of 2025. As expected, Manufacturing Solutions delivered a strong start to the year. Despite some continued postponements in investment decisions among certain Western customers, others have firmed-up. Looking ahead, the ramp-up of non Wind activities, specifically wind assisted ship propulsion (WASP), is expected to remain slower than anticipated following a further one-year postponement of the International Maritime Organization’s regulatory framework governing the approval and standardization of such systems. For 2026, Gurit is confident that the Manufacturing Solutions business will deliver profitable growth.
Marine and Industrial reported net sales of CHF 21.9 million for the first quarter of 2026. This is an increase of 9.1% at constant exchange rates compared to same period of last year. The first quarter sales growth shows the increased robustness and progressed business diversification. The business continued to make good progress in advancing new markets for PET and commenced delivery under the Subsea contract announced last year, with a full ramp-up expected in the second half of the year. Looking ahead, while the outlook for the second quarter remains cautious given the geopolitical uncertainty weighing on demand for boats, the business remains a solid growth contributor for sustained, long-term profitable development, supported by a growing position in newly developed markets.
* Clearance sale of remaining stock (carbon fiber pultrusion)
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
The AGM voting results will be published on Gurit’s Investor Relations webpage under the following link:
Gurit Half-Year 2026 Report
About Gurit
Gurit Group Communications
Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
Forward-looking statements:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gurit Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 54
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.gurit.com/
|ISIN:
|CH1173567111
|Valor:
|117356711
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2310054
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2310054 16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gurit Holding AG
|
16.04.26
|GURIT REPORTS NET SALES OF CHF 75.9 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026; ALL AGENDA ITEMS APPROVED AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (EQS Group)
|
10.04.26
|SPI aktuell: SPI zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.26
|Optimismus in Zürich: SPI am Nachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.26
|Freitagshandel in Zürich: SPI mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
07.04.26
|Schwacher Handel in Zürich: SPI verbucht letztendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
07.04.26
|Verluste in Zürich: SPI fällt am Nachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.26
|SPI-Handel aktuell: SPI sackt letztendlich ab (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.26
|Optimismus in Zürich: SPI präsentiert sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Gurit Holding AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gurit Holding AG
|46,60
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX gibt Gewinne letztlich ab -- DAX schließt etwas höher -- Wall Street schließlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen im Plus - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine Gewinne nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen notieren mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag mit Zuschlägen.