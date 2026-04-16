Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

GURIT REPORTS NET SALES OF CHF 75.9 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026; ALL AGENDA ITEMS APPROVED AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



16-Apr-2026 / 17:55 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Zurich, April 16, 2026 – Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today reports unaudited net sales of CHF 75.9 million for the first quarter of 2026. Net sales increased in continued operations by 25.1% at constant exchange rates versus the first quarter of 2025. Including the discontinued operations net sales decreased in reported CHF by -10.9% (-2.2% at constant exchange rates) versus same period of prior year. The first quarter of 2026 marked a solid start to the year for Gurit, continuing its positive trajectory, with strong momentum in Wind driven by demand from Western OEMs and accelerated order intake. Manufacturing Solutions delivered a resilient performance despite some customer delays in its non-Wind activities. Marine & Industrial made good progress in advancing new PET markets and execution of Subsea projects, while the Marine end-market remained subdued. Importantly, Gurit continues to benefit from the organizational structural measures implemented in 2025, supporting the advancement of its multi-market strategy and enhancing resilience and long-term growth. Wind Materials recorded net sales of CHF 40.5 million for the first quarter of 2026. This represents an increase of 17.4% in continued operations at constant exchange rates compared to the first quarter of 2025. Performance exceeded expectations, largely driven by sustained strong demand from Western OEMs. Higher sales of epoxy formulated products, together with growth in the glass pultruded products segment, further supported the quarter’s results. Looking ahead, the business is well positioned to benefit from growth in the wind markets. Manufacturing Solutions achieved net sales of CHF 12.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 129.3% at constant exchange rates compared to a comparatively low first quarter of 2025. As expected, Manufacturing Solutions delivered a strong start to the year. Despite some continued postponements in investment decisions among certain Western customers, others have firmed-up. Looking ahead, the ramp-up of non Wind activities, specifically wind assisted ship propulsion (WASP), is expected to remain slower than anticipated following a further one-year postponement of the International Maritime Organization’s regulatory framework governing the approval and standardization of such systems. For 2026, Gurit is confident that the Manufacturing Solutions business will deliver profitable growth. Marine and Industrial reported net sales of CHF 21.9 million for the first quarter of 2026. This is an increase of 9.1% at constant exchange rates compared to same period of last year. The first quarter sales growth shows the increased robustness and progressed business diversification. The business continued to make good progress in advancing new markets for PET and commenced delivery under the Subsea contract announced last year, with a full ramp-up expected in the second half of the year. Looking ahead, while the outlook for the second quarter remains cautious given the geopolitical uncertainty weighing on demand for boats, the business remains a solid growth contributor for sustained, long-term profitable development, supported by a growing position in newly developed markets. * Clearance sale of remaining stock (carbon fiber pultrusion)

Outlook

So far, the impact of the Middle East crisis has been limited. At present, Gurit is not experiencing any disruptions in its supply chain, and the effects on the demand side remain manageable. Gurit therefore confirms at this stage its current guidance while closely monitoring market developments. In the event of a further escalation or a transition into a prolonged conflict, the company will reassess its guidance accordingly. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

At the Annual General Meeting held today, shareholders approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors. As previously communicated on March 2, 2026, given the company’s continued focus on reducing its indebtedness, preserving financial flexibility, and maintaining full compliance with its financing arrangements, Gurit will not pay out a dividend for the financial year 2025.

The Board of Directors will revisit the reinstatement of a dividend when conditions allow. Gurit remains confident in its long-term trajectory and is committed to disciplined execution and delivering long-term value for its shareholders. The AGM voting results will be published on Gurit’s Investor Relations webpage under the following link:

https://www.gurit.com/general-meetings/. Gurit Half-Year 2026 Report

Gurit will publish its half-year report 2026 on August 26, 2026, at 07:00 AM CEST. Management will also discuss the results at a joint media and analyst conference on August 26, 2026, at 09:00 AM CEST. For up-to-date information on Gurit`s financial calendar, please visit https://www.gurit.com/financial-calendar/. About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

www.gurit.com Gurit Group Communications Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

End of Inside Information