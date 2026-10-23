Gurit Aktie
WKN DE: A3DHG2 / ISIN: CH1173567111
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23.10.2026 06:45:14
GURIT REPORTS SOLID THIRD-QUARTER PERFORMANCE AND REITERATES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE
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Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Zurich, October 23, 2026 – Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today reports unaudited net sales of CHF 239.5 million for the first nine months of 2026. Net sales from continuing operations increased by 14.3% at constant exchange rates, or 11.1% in reported CHF, compared to the same period of the prior year. Based on the solid performance during the third quarter, Gurit confirms its full-year guidance for 2026. The results for the first nine months of 2026 reflect the benefits of Gurit’s multi-market strategy, with solid performance in Wind Materials, continued positive development in Marine & Industrial, particularly in Subsea, and a strong contribution from Manufacturing Solutions.
Wind Materials achieved net sales from continuing operations of CHF 129.5 million, representing an increase of 7.5% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period of 2025. The main contributing factor was higher volumes from key strategic OEM customers. Quarterly sales also benefited from additional volumes delivered to compensate for supply constraints experienced by certain competitors.
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About Gurit
Gurit Group Communications
Phone: +41 79 722 84 71, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
Forward-looking statements:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gurit Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 54
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.gurit.com/
|ISIN:
|CH1173567111
|Valor:
|117356711
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2420792
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2420792 23-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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