|
05.05.2022 18:24:03
Gurit reports successful closing of acquisition of majority share in Fiberline Composites A/S
|
Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Zurich, May 5, 2022 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
With the acquisition of Fiberline, a technology-leading manufacturer of pultruded carbon and glass fiber products, Gurit has successfully enhanced and strengthened its product offering for the Wind Energy market.
To introduce the Fiberline business more in detail and provide more background to the strategic rationale of the acquisition, Gurit will hold an Investor & Analyst conference call on May 10 at 09:00 CEST. The conference will be accessible via the following weblink: https://www.gurit.com/en/investors/webcasts . Financial Analysts and Media Representatives are kindly asked to register by May 9 via e-mail to investor@gurit.com .
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gurit Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 54
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.gurit.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0008012236
|Valor:
|801223
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1345317
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1345317 05-May-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gurit AGmehr Nachrichten
|
05.05.22
|Gurit reports successful closing of acquisition of majority share in Fiberline Composites A/S (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Gurit acquires majority share in Fiberline Composites A/S (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Gurit erwirbt Mehrheitsanteil an Fiberline Composites A/S (EQS Group)
|
20.04.22
|Gurit reports net sales of CHF 107.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
20.04.22
|Gurit meldet einen Nettoumsatz von CHF 107,7 Millionen im ersten Quartal 2022 (EQS Group)
|
14.04.22
|Gurit verkauft Luft- und Raumfahrtgeschäft an Isovolta (EQS Group)
|
14.04.22
|Gurit sells Aerospace business to Isovolta (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|Gurit Reports Net Sales of CHF 467.9 million and an adjusted Operating Profit Margin of 7.0% for Calendar Year 2021 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Gurit AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gurit AG
|915,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.