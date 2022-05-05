05.05.2022 18:24:03

Gurit reports successful closing of acquisition of majority share in Fiberline Composites A/S

Gurit reports successful closing of acquisition of majority share in Fiberline Composites A/S

Zurich, May 5, 2022


Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) today reports the successful closing of the acquisition of a 60% share of Fiberline Composites A/S, as announced on April 28, 2022. 
 

With the acquisition of Fiberline, a technology-leading manufacturer of pultruded carbon and glass fiber products, Gurit has successfully enhanced and strengthened its product offering for the Wind Energy market.

To introduce the Fiberline business more in detail and provide more background to the strategic rationale of the acquisition, Gurit will hold an Investor & Analyst conference call on May 10 at 09:00 CEST. The conference will be accessible via the following weblink: https://www.gurit.com/en/investors/webcasts . Financial Analysts and Media Representatives are kindly asked to register by May 9 via e-mail to investor@gurit.com .


