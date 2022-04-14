|
14.04.2022 06:56:15
Gurit sells Aerospace business to Isovolta
|
Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Zurich, April 14, 2022 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) today announced the sale of its Aerospace business to Isovolta Group, a manufacturer of composites based in Austria. The signing and closing of the transaction took place concurrently and will be effective April 13, 2022.
The divestment of the Aerospace business is in line with Gurit's strategy to focus its activities on the Wind turbine industry as well as on the Marine and Industrial markets that Gurit intends to strengthen further. Gurit CEO Mitja Schulz states: 'We are glad that we have found a new owner that offers our Aerospace business the continued opportunity of further growth and strategic development. We are convinced that the sale to Isovolta is an excellent solution for both our aerospace employees and customers.'
The aerospace prepreg production site in Kassel, Germany employs 80 staff members. A transitional support agreement will allow for a smooth handover between the two companies.
Isovolta Group is a leading international manufacturer of electrical insulating materials, technical laminates and composites, with a strong focus on aircraft interiors. The Austrian company employs a staff of about 1500 and has production sites, amongst others, in Austria and the US.
Considering this transaction, Gurit now expects its 2022 revenue to be around CHF 410-450 million and an operating profit margin between 5.5% and 8.0%. The company will provide more details on the financial impact of this transaction in its half year results.
About Gurit
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
Forward-looking statements:
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gurit Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 54
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.gurit.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0008012236
|Valor:
|801223
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1327913
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1327913 14-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gurit AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14.04.22
|Gurit sells Aerospace business to Isovolta (EQS Group)
|
14.04.22
|Gurit verkauft Luft- und Raumfahrtgeschäft an Isovolta (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|Gurit erzielt im Geschäftsjahr 2021 einen Nettoumsatz von CHF 467.9 Millionen und eine bereinigte Betriebsgewinn-marge von 7.0% (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|Gurit Reports Net Sales of CHF 467.9 million and an adjusted Operating Profit Margin of 7.0% for Calendar Year 2021 (EQS Group)
|
31.01.22
|Gurit veröffentlicht den Nettoumsatz 2021. Der Generalversammlung wird die Einführung von Einheitsnamensaktien und einen Aktiensplit vorgeschlagen. (EQS Group)
|
31.01.22
|Gurit reports net sales 2021. A single share structure and share-split are proposed to the AGM. (EQS Group)
|
24.01.22
|Gurit nominates Andreas Evertz as candidate for its Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
25.11.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Gurit Financial Calendar 2022 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Gurit AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gurit AG
|915,00
|0,00%