Guruji Mahendra Trivedi Invites Public to Fire Ceremony in Las Vegas August 24 and 25

HENDERSON, Nev., July 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guruji Mahendra Trivedi has announced a special opportunity for the public to participate in a Fire Ceremony to be help August 24 and 25 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The purpose of the Fire Ceremony is to amplify your growth, attain a life of clarity, purpose, fulfillment, bliss and engage your life journey from a new level of consciousness.

It will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 24 and August 25. In-person pricing is $1500; and Remote is $1000.

Watch a recent online Trivedi Effect workshop on happiness: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avHfgx96d0g

Some recent Trivedi Effect Workshop participants share their thoughts about Guruji Mahendra Trivedi in the comments below:

Carmen Castellano Guzman shared her thoughts about her first energy transmission. " I remember my first transmission, suddenly the next day everything was flowing with grace and rapidity in what I did, I felt wonderfully well internally and with joy,I will never forget those moments, I knew immediately that Guruji was what I was looking for."

Johanne Dodon shared, "To understand the complex universe by looking at its smallest component is brilliant."

Paromvong wrote: "So grateful for yet another profound discourse from Guruji…There's so much to absorb and integrate into our everyday lives. The wisdom shared is priceless."

About Guruji Mahendra Trivedi & The Trivedi Effect®

The Trivedi Effect® , which is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., recently spoke on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more.

Dahryn Trivedi is a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur and inspiring speaker. Along with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi she devotes her time to expand and promote awareness about the power and potential of the Trivedi Effect®. She shared her message at NASDAQ and is has been featured on ABC, NBC, Fox, CW media in the United States.

Gopal Nayak is one of the youngest enlightened spiritual gurus for the new generation in India. He is a pioneer in Biofield Energy Science. Nayak raises awareness about the potential impact of the Trivedi Effect for the beneficial transformation of all living organisms and non-living materials. Nayak is highly sought after by business leaders, politicians, and celebrities throughout India and abroad. Nayak has transformed the lives of thousands of individuals from around the world, especially in the USA, Canada, and Europe.

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in over 6,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 400 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with over 4,000 citations.

These publications are available in over 4,000 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

To register or find out more information about the Fire Ceremony or other Trivedi Online Workshops, call 877-493-4092, or register via email at CS@TrivediEffect.com.

