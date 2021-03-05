Guy Lafleur Takes Action to Advance Cancer Research With The Fondation du CHUM Through a New Fundraising Campaign

MONTREAL, March 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fondation du CHUM and its ambassador Guy Lafleur are proud to announce a new fundraising campaign for cancer research. Saturday, March 6, will mark the launch of this campaign, named "Face Off Against Cancer With Guy Lafleur". By donating a weekly amount to the Guy Lafleur Fund for 10 weeks, donors will have the opportunity to chat live - on an exclusive Facebook group - with hockey personalities.

It is with great emotion that The Fondation du CHUM is launching a new fundraising campaign today with Guy Lafleur to support cancer research. The campaign, named "Face Off Against Cancer With Guy Lafleur", stems from Mr. Lafleur's deep and sincere desire to team up with the public to make a difference and give hope to all those who, like him, are or will be facing this serious health problem.

"We are very grateful to be able to count on the involvement and generosity of Mr. Guy Lafleur to support The Fondation du CHUM's innovative initiatives. There's no doubt that together we're stronger, and that donor support is a driving force behind cancer research with the experts at the CHUM Research Centre, a world leader in the field." says Julie Chaurette, President and CEO of The Fondation du CHUM.

"Thanks to the Guy Lafleur Fund and The Fondation du CHUM, we will support cancer research. Nearly 22,000 people die of cancer every year. At the CHUM, close to 9,000 people are treated for cancer every year. To change these figures, 125 doctors and researchers work on cancer research at the CHUM. But a revolution is underway with the arrival of artificial intelligence to detect cancer earlier, better predict and personalize treatments." shares Dr. Simon Turcotte, surgical oncologist and cancer immunotherapy researcher at the CHUM.

Based on the importance of the team, this campaign aims to create an exclusive community of hockey enthusiasts, The Flower Team, who will join Guy Lafleur in supporting his cause: cancer research. For 10 weeks, weekly live meetings will take place, during which hockey personalities such as Raymond Bourque and Martin Brodeur will take turns sharing anecdotes about their journey in the face of adversity. The Flower Team will provide access to inspiring stories demonstrating that in life, as on the ice, you have to be resilient. A private Facebook group will broadcast these 20-minute live stories every Sunday at 4:00 p.m. until May 16, 2021.

"Being a patient at the CHUM allows me to see how the quality of care and cutting-edge treatments provided by the CHUM's team of professionals make all the difference. We're in good hands. That's why I'm taking action today to support cancer research and team up with the CHUM, just as I've done in hockey throughout my career." says Guy Lafleur.

To join the Flower Team and find out all the details about this fundraising campaign, go to The Fondation du CHUM website to register, and choose a pre-authorized donation amount for the next 10 weeks. You'll then receive a link to the private Facebook group by email.

The Fondation du CHUM is proud to announce that it has set up a fundraising council headed by Serge Savard and Allan Walsh as co-chairs. This council will be an essential lever in promoting the fundraising campaign in communities throughout Quebec and elsewhere.

About the Fondation du CHUM

The Fondation du CHUM's mission (www.fondationduchum.com) is to provide the CHUM with a complementary source of funding. In this way, it contributes to making the CHUM an international reference in healthcare, teaching, research and health promotion.

The Fondation du CHUM acts as a catalyst and driving force in the realization of the CHUM's mission through a multitude of initiatives, fundraising activities (direct mailings, solicitations of individual donors, private foundations and businesses) and its major fundraising campaign. It also organizes fundraising activities for which it is now renowned, and is self-financing thanks to revenues from its various complementary initiatives, including the Clinique Santé-voyage.

SOURCE Fondation du CHUM