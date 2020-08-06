Guy M. McKhann, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BALTIMORE, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guy M. McKhann, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Professor for his outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine and Education and acknowledgment of his dedication and commitment as a Professor of Neurology at Johns Hopkins University.

Founded in 1889, John Hopkins University Hospital is a well-renowned teaching hospital and biomedical research facility. Today the hospital remains diverse and inclusive when it comes to practicing medicine. A leader in educating medical students, scientists, and health care professionals, they are known to conduct biomedical research and provide patient-centered medicine to prevent, diagnose, and treat human illness.

Having accrued 65 years of professional excellence in the medical field, Dr. McKhann has garnered a well-deserving reputation for his commitment to education. He has devoted the last 53 years teaching eager minds about Neurology at John Hopkins University Hospital. Dr. McKhann's areas of expertise include Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which is a very rare disorder where your body's immune system attacks its own nerves. This can only be diagnosed by a physician. Some of the symptoms include tingling or prickling sensations in your fingers and toes, muscle weakness in your legs that can travel to your upper body, difficulty walking steadily, difficulty moving facial muscles, talking, chewing, or swallowing, and severe lower back pain. Dr. McKhann completed an extensive 3 years of research with NIH to find proper treatment.

To prepare for his career, Dr. McKhann attended Harvard University for an undergraduate degree and received his medical degree from Yale Medical School. He later received an internship at NY Hospital andlater completed his residency at Pediatric & Neurology John Hopkins and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Remaining abreast of the latest developments in his field, Dr. McKhann is the former president of the American Neurological Association and continues to affiliate himself with The Institute of Medicine, Society of Neuroscientists, American Neurochemical Society, and Alpha Omega Alpha. A Fellow of the American Association for Advancement of Science and Royal College of Physicians, Dr. McKhann has received Honorary MD from Hebei Medical College and was granted the medical student teaching award from John Hopkins where he currently resides.

He would like to dedicate his success to his mentors Robert Cook, MD, Ray Adams, MD, and Maurice Victor, MD.

