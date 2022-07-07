Gwen Booth Named Executive Director of LifeStance Health Foundation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health Foundation (the "Foundation"), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization endowed by LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST), today announced the appointment of its first Executive Director, Gwen Booth, effective July 1, 2022.

Booth will lead the Foundation's work to improve mental health access for especially vulnerable patients including youth and adolescents, underrepresented minority communities and the underemployed and uninsured. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $400,000 to both national and local non-profits working to destigmatize mental health and increase access to care. Most recently, the Foundation awarded a grant to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to support its programs for college students and teens.

"We are delighted that Gwen will continue to serve our mission as the first Executive Director of the Foundation," said Michael Lester, CEO, LifeStance, and Director and President, LifeStance Health Foundation. "Her talents and passion for non-profit work will enable us to accelerate our vision for a truly healthy society where mental and physical healthcare are unified to make lives better."

Booth joins the Foundation following her retirement as Chief Operating Officer at LifeStance, where she was a member of the founding team and helped scale the organization to become one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental healthcare. Prior to LifeStance, Booth held a number of senior leadership roles in the clinical and biopharmaceutical industry and multi-site healthcare services space. She has long been passionate about community service and non-profit work and, as a nurse by training, has dedicated her career to caring for others.

"I'm honored to step into this role and drive positive change for increased access to affordable, trusted and personalized mental healthcare," said Booth. "On behalf of the Foundation, I look forward to meaningfully addressing the current barriers to care and helping all communities access vital mental health services."

ABOUT LIFESTANCE HEALTH FOUNDATION

Established in 2021, LifeStance Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was endowed to award grants, make scholarships and support organizations that share LifeStance's vision to improve mental health access. The Foundation focuses on especially vulnerable patients including youth and adolescents, underrepresented minority communities and the underemployed and uninsured. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $400,000 to both national and local non-profits working to destigmatize access to mental healthcare.

ABOUT LIFESTANCE HEALTH

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental healthcare for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance employs approximately 5,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 32 states and more than 500 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .

