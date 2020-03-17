GWO - New Look at Climate Change - Unseen Facts and Cause

TAMPA, Fla., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newly released video is similar to watching and solving a murder mystery. Professor David Dilley and the viewer collect clues and evidence as we walk through the mystery of Climate Change.

After collecting all the clues and evidence - they are linked together to determine what the future will hold. You will be the jury - and the conclusion will be yours. Watch the Video from Beginning to Ending - if you miss any portion - your final conclusion will be invalid. You can watch the video on this link GlobalWeatherOscillations.com, or on YouTube.

Professor Dilley is the senior research scientist for GlobalWeatherOscillations.com and GlobalWeatherCycles.com

The mystery begins by collecting clues about the makeup of earth's atmosphere from 100 million years ago to present time. Other clues and evidence during our walk will include how we determine past and present carbon dioxide levels and temperatures through Proxy Data (approximate values) - cycles of carbon dioxide and temperatures - are the current levels of CO2 dangerous - and the accuracy of historical proxy data.

Further investigation and collection of clues will look at past and present sea levels - the cause for sea level changes - and the prediction from now into 2065 and beyond. After collecting all the clues and evidence - they are linked together to determine what the future will hold. You will be the jury - and the conclusion will be yours.

Professor Dilley ties everything together and presents his conclusion and predictions for sea levels and climate change during the next 50-100 years, and what our greatest threat concerning climate change will be.

The mystery investigates factual clues which control climate cycles during ice ages and inter-glacial warm periods, shorter climate cycles of warming and cooling as related to the Earth's Climate Pulse and interactions between the earth-moon-sun and human activity.

Professor David Dilley is a Meteorologist-Climatologist and a former NOAA National Weather Service Meteorologist. Professor Dilley is currently the senior research scientist for Global Weather Oscillations (GWO), a company heavily involved in research and development of technology for prediction of natural climate and weather cycles.

