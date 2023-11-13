|
13.11.2023 13:10:00
GXO Logistics Is Strengthening Its Competitive Advantage. Time to Buy?
GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) was spun off from XPO over two years ago with a simple pitch for investors.The new company would be the largest pure-play contract logistics company in the world, positioning itself to make acquisitions in line with its interests, allocate capital according to its needs, and reward employees based on the company's performance.Thus far, the company has largely succeeded in that mission, acquiring Clipper Logistics and PFSWeb, continuing to expand its geographical footprint, and making progress toward its 2027 profit goals.
