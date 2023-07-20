|
20.07.2023 14:46:54
GXO Signs Multi-Year Service Agreement With Heineken In U.K.
(RTTNews) - Major pure-play contract logistics provider GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO), Thursday announced the signing of a multi-year agreement with the brewing giant Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) in the U.K.
The agreement will help continue the operation of its warehouse, distribution, and secondary transport network to retail and wholesale outlets across the U.K., as well as Heineken's Star Pubs & Bars.
Richard Cawston, President of Europe, GXO said, "Over the past two years, we've made significant progress transforming our operations and delivery network to make it simpler, stronger, more efficient and more sustainable. Together, we will continue to invest to enhance efficiency and service to support Heineken's expected growth.
Heineken noted that it will focus on investing in modernizing the network.
The tie-up will be for a network that manages more than 500,000 deliveries per year to more than 8,000 customers from point of production to retail and wholesale delivery.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GXO Logistics Inc Registered Shs When Issued
|58,50
|-1,68%
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.