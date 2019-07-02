Gypsum Association Launches New Website

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gypsum Association (GA) is pleased to announce the complete redesign of its website, www.gypsum.org. Efficiently and effectively providing technical expertise on gypsum panel products is the objective of the new redesign. Responding to technical questions about gypsum panels and systems is among the Association's core competencies. The redesign includes more robust search functionality, new content, and is optimized for mobile devices. Downloading and page loading times are decreased markedly compared to the former site.

For the first time, gypsum.org offers short educational video clips intended to convey important information about the specification, installation, finishing, handling and storage of gypsum panel products, a category of building products that includes drywall, exterior gypsum sheathing, mold and moisture resistant panels, shaftliner panels and other special performance gypsum panel products.

A Guide to GA-600-2018 Fire Resistance and Sound Control Design Manual, is a video tutorial on using the GA's flagship publication—a 400-page manual—to quickly identify a code compliant gypsum system that meets a project's specific fire resistance and sound control needs. Similarly, a new video FAQ series has been launched to address more complicated technical questions in plain language and with helpful visual aids. Additional FAQ videos will launch over the coming months.

"As the technical center for gypsum panel products, gypsum.org is a resource for a broad spectrum of A/E/C constituencies, including code officials, who ensure the safety of our built environment," notes Executive Director Stephen Meima, APR, LEED Green Assoc. "While I can't imagine a time when the GA will cease to maintain a dedicated technical services phone line, these enhancements to the Association's online presence will provide the design and construction community with even more and even better access to the GA's technical expertise."

About: The Gypsum Association is in its 89th year of service as the technical, promotion, and information center of the gypsum industry. Representing companies located throughout the United States and Canada, the Association is based in Silver Spring, MD.

