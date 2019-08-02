Héroux-Devtek Announces the Date of its Fiscal 2020 Q1 Conference Call and Annual Meeting of Shareholders

LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 before market opens on Friday, August 9, 2019. The Corporation will hold a conference call to discuss these results on the same day, at 11:30 AM (Eastern Time).

Conference Call:

Open to: Analysts, investors and all interested parties Date: Friday, August 9, 2019 Time: 11:30 AM Eastern Time



Call details: 1-888-231-8191 (For all North American participants)

647-427-7450 (For all overseas participants)



Please dial-in 15 minutes before the conference call begins.

If you are unable to call-in at this time, you may access a tape recording of the meeting by calling toll-free 1-855-859-2056 and entering the passcode 7260609 on your phone. Local dial-in numbers for Toronto: 416-849-0833 and Montreal: 514-807-9274. This recording will be available from Friday, August 9, 2019 as of 2:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Friday, August 16, 2019.

Webcast:

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Corporation's website in the Investor Relations section under Events.

The Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis will be available on Héroux-Devtek's website: www.herouxdevtek.com

Media wishing to quote an analyst should contact the analyst personally for permission.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

Héroux-Devtek will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on the same day, Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. local time in the Fortifications Ballroom of the Westin Hotel located at 270 Saint-Antoine Street West, Montreal, Quebec.

PROFILE

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors. Approximately 90% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 50% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

