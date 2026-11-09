H&R Block Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) on Monday reported a wider loss for the first quarter, however, revenues increased, reflecting growth across its U.S. and international services businesses. The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 outlook.

For the first quarter, net loss from continuing operations widened to $188.1 million, or $1.53 per share, from $165.4 million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier. Consolidated net loss was $188.5 million, compared with $165.8 million.

Revenue increased 10.2% to $224.3 million from $203.6 million. Growth was driven by international services, tax protection and identity services, small-business services and U.S. tax preparation.

Total operating expenses rose 11.1% to $456.2 million. Results included $8 million in severance and related costs associated with a seasonal office leadership transition.

Adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $172.1 million, or $1.40 per share, compared with $157.2 million, or $1.20 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

For fiscal 2027, the company maintained its revenue outlook of $4.11 billion to $4.16 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $6.04 to $6.24.