H.B Fuller Offers To Acquire Advanced Medical Solutions For GBP 715 Mln; AMS Shares Climb

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL), a medical adhesive company, announced that it has made a recommended cash offer to acquire Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) for 2.85 pounds per share, resulting in a total enterprise value of 715 million pounds.

On the London Stock Exchange, AMS shares were gaining 16.05 percent, trading at 278.52 pence.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, H.B. Fuller shares were down 3.04 percent, at $62.70, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 2.34 percent high.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the calendar year, subject to AMS shareholder approval, customary closing conditions, and regulatory approvals.

With the acquisition, AMS is expected to increase H.B. Fuller's annual revenues by approximately $300 million, while driving positive mix shift, creating significant revenue growth and EBITDA.

The acquisition would extend H.B Fuller's capabilities across tissue bonding adhesives, tapes and dressings and formulated biosurgicals. By adding these solutions to the company's current portfolio, it expects a total addressable market to increase by $15 billion to $95 billion.

The combined company's operations will be benefited from combining H.B. Fuller's medical facilities in the U.S. and Italy with AMS's manufacturing base in the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Thailand and India.

In addition, H.B. Fuller expects to record around $55 million or approximately 41 million in combined run-rate revenue and cost synergies by 2031.

With the combination, the company expects to achieve 5 percent annual constant currency revenue growth and greater than 20 percent EBITDA margins over the long-term.

Following the proposed acquisition, H.B. Fuller plans to establish a new global business unit for financial reporting purposes, which will immediately account for approximately 10 percent of the combined company's revenues and EBITDA.