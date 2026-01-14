H. B. Fuller Aktie
WKN: 861402 / ISIN: US3596941068
|
14.01.2026 22:29:21
H.B. Fuller Swings To Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.73 million or $0.54 per share, compared to net loss of $7.36 million or $0.13 per share last year.
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $71 million. Adjusted EPS was $1.28 per share, up 39.1% year-on-year.
The company's net revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $894.79 million, down 3.1% versus $923.28 million reported in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Organic revenue was down 1.3% year-on-year, with pricing actions increasing organic revenue by 1.2% and volume decreasing organic revenue by 2.5%.
Looking forward to the full year, the company expects net revenue to be flat to up 2%, with organic revenue expected to be approximately flat versus fiscal 2025.
Net revenue for the first quarter is expected to be down low single digits.
