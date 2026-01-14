H. B. Fuller Aktie

H. B. Fuller für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 861402 / ISIN: US3596941068

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.01.2026 22:29:21

H.B. Fuller Swings To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.73 million or $0.54 per share, compared to net loss of $7.36 million or $0.13 per share last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $71 million. Adjusted EPS was $1.28 per share, up 39.1% year-on-year.

The company's net revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $894.79 million, down 3.1% versus $923.28 million reported in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Organic revenue was down 1.3% year-on-year, with pricing actions increasing organic revenue by 1.2% and volume decreasing organic revenue by 2.5%.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects net revenue to be flat to up 2%, with organic revenue expected to be approximately flat versus fiscal 2025.

Net revenue for the first quarter is expected to be down low single digits.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu H. B. Fuller Co.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu H. B. Fuller Co.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

H. B. Fuller Co. 54,00 -0,92% H. B. Fuller Co.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Rot -- ATX letztlich höher -- DAX schließt fester
An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Freitag abwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Donnerstag in die Gewinnzone zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich wechselhaft.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen