Advance Auto Parts Aktie

Advance Auto Parts für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 982516 / ISIN: US00751Y1064

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12.03.2026 23:43:50

H Partners Buys Another $19 Million in Advance Auto Parts Amid Stock's Ongoing Turnaround

According to a SEC filing dated Feb. 17, 2026, H Partners Management, LLC increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) by 375,000 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is $18.80 million, calculated from the quarterly average share price. At quarter-end, the position’s value was $35.37 million.H Partners’ buy lifts Advance Auto Parts to 22.4% of 13F AUM, making it the fund’s third-largest holding.As of March 12, 2026, Advance Auto Parts shares were up 44.2% over the last year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 24 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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