H-Source announces planned debt-to-equity conversion

Proposed USD 2.7 million conversion will significantly improve balance sheet

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - H-Source Holdings Ltd. ("H-Source" or the "Company") (TSXV: HSI) (OTCQB: HSCHF), an innovative leader in the AI & SAAS based technology platform, and seeking to revolutionize the Global Healthcare procurement, logistics & distribution supply chain, today announced plans to convert all of the Company's approximately USD $2.4 million outstanding principal amount of 12.0% unsecured convertible debentures issued in the months of June & July 2019 (the " 2019 Debentures ") as well as the conversion of approximately USD $0.3 million in outstanding interest.

John Kupice (CEO of H-Source) stated: "All of the debenture holders have agreed to allow for the conversion under the terms and conditions of the debentures, and this shows a message consistent with supporting the Company as shareholders rather than creditors. We are very pleased with the support of our partners and welcome the ownership stake".

John Kupice further comments: "These conversions will significantly improve our balance sheet and support enhanced access to non-dilutive financing. As the management continues to execute on its growth plans and build shareholder value, we believe it is important to show the strength in its financial position. We look forward to continuing to aggressively pursue our growth strategy in both the United States and globally".

H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a proprietary, patented technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly-owned subsidiary, H-Source, Inc. The Company has developed an advanced technology solutions stack that provides participating members a private, secure, Software As A Service ("SAAS") platform to engage in the buy, sell, track, and transfer of medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, capital equipment, and medical devices. Integrating advanced Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Business Intelligence ("BI") enhance the data analytics for supply chain optimization. The platform is FDA and DSCSA compliant for pharmaceuticals and GS-1 UDI/GTIN for devices including serialization, ownership, and custody in extended modules. Blockchain is offered as an add-on, at an additional cost, for robust security and traceability. Additionally, the H-Source platform provides all the accounting and data allowing buyers and sellers to capture product transactions and custody movements. This platform is designed to increase and maximize supply chain efficiency while reducing costs by moving products directly from manufacturers, providers, and distributors to businesses or consumers. For more information, please visit http://h-source.com/ .

