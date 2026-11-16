On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 16, 2026, H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) announced expanded asset-light operations and raised full-year revenue guidance. For long-term shareholders, the shift toward managed franchise hotels drives steady margin expansion while shielding capital. Three things management said on the call stand out.

The company is shifting away from directly leased and owned (L&O) hotels to focus on manachise and franchise (M&F) properties, which require less capital and generate higher margins. As franchise revenue expands, profit growth outpaces overall revenue.

Lowering procurement costs for franchisees keeps hotel owners loyal and attracts new property partners across China. Management plans to keep procurement costs low while gradually opening its supply network to third parties.

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