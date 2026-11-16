H World Group Profit Climbs In Q3, Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Chinese hotel operator H World Group Ltd. (HTHT, 1179.HK), on Monday reported significantly higher profit for the third quarter, compared with the prior year period, supported by higher revenue. Additionally, the firm raised its full year 2026 guidance.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to H World Group jumped 22.6 percent to RMB1.80 billion or RMB0.56 per share from RMB1.47 billion or RMB0.46 per share a year ago.

Adjusted net income attributable to H World Group was RMB 2.00 billion or RMB0.62 per share, compared with RMB 1.52 billion or RMB0.48 per share in the previous year quarter.

Income from operations was up 25.7 percent to RMB2.58 billion from RMB 2.05 billion in the prior year quarter.

Revenue grew 11.3 percent to RMB7.75 billion from RMB6.96 billion in the previous year quarter.

EBITDA rose to RMB2.89 billion from RMB2.46 billion a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB3.09 billion, compared with RMB2.51 billion in the prior year quarter.

Looking ahead for the full year 2026, the company now expects revenue growth of 9 to 10 percent, compared with its previous forecast of 4 to 8 percent.

Full year revenue growth from H World China segment is projected in the range of 13 to 14 percent, from the prior estimate of 7 percent to 11 percent

Manachised and franchised revenue from H World for the fiscal year is forecast at 22 to 23 percent from the earlier guidance of 16 to 20 percent.

On the Nasdaq, in overnight activity the shares were trading 1.53 percent higher at $51.16.

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