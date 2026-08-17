H World Lifts FY26 Outlook After Higher Q2; Plans $2.5 Bln Shareholder Return; Stock Gains - Update

(RTTNews) - Shares of H World Group Ltd. (HTHT, 1179.HK) were gaining around 8 percent in the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, after the Chinese hotel management firm on Monday raised fiscal 2026 revenue growth outlook after reporting higher second-quarter results.

Further, the board of directors approved a three-year shareholder return plan in the aggregate amount of $2.5 billion, effective from August 17.

In addition, the Board has approved the declaration and payment of an ordinary cash dividend of $0.087 per ordinary share, or $0.87 per ADS. Holders of the Company's ordinary shares or ADSs as of the close of business on September 8 will receive the Cash Dividend. It will be paid on or about September 15.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now projects Group revenue growth to be in the range of 4 percent-8 percent year-over-year, up from previous guidance of 2 percent-6 percent.

In the second quarter, net income attributable to the company grew to RMB1.577 billion or $232 million from last year's RMB1.544 billion.

Earnings per share were RMB0.49 or $0.07, higher than RMB0.48 a year ago. Earnings per ADS grew to RMB4.87 or $0.72 from RMB4.85 last year

Excluding items, H World Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB1.712 billion or RMB5.29 per share for the period, compared to RMB1.349 billion in the prior year.

EBITDA was RMB2.591 billion or $381 million, compared with RMB2.465 billion in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB2.725 billion or $401 million, higher that last year's RMB2.270 billion.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8 percent to RMB7.121 billion or $1.050 billion from RMB6.426 billion last year.

Manachised and franchised (M&F) revenue increased 25.2 percent year-over-year. Revenue from the HWC segment increased 14.9 percent, while HWI segment revenue decreased 5.8 percent year-over-year.

Hotel turnover increased 13.2 percent year-over-year to RMB30.5 billion.

A total of 13,539 hotels or 1,335,445 hotel rooms were in operation as of June 30.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading at $45.31, up 8.19 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.