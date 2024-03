H World Turns To Q4 Profit; Shares Rise In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - H World Group Limited (HTHT), Wednesday reported a profit for the fourth quarter compared with loss in the same quarter a year ago, driven by growth in revenue. H World Shares were up more than 5 percent in pre-market at $41.96.

The Chinese hotel management company posted net income of RMB 743 million or $105 million for the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of RMB 124 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings per ADS were RMB 2.31 or $0.33 compared with loss per ADS of RMB 0.40 last year. On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter grew 50.7 percent to RMB 5.585 billion or $786 million from RMB 3.706 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $766.15 million.

Looking ahead, H World expects its first-quarter revenue to grow in the range of 12 percent -16 percent.

For the full year, the company sees revenue growth of between 8 percent and 12 percent.

H World shares had closed at $39.74, up 1.90 percent on Wednesday. The stock has been trading in the range of $30.20 - $50.89 in the last 52 weeks.