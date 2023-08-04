|
H1 2023 result outperforms prior year at constant exchange rates
COLTENE, a leading international developer and manufacturer of dental consumables and small equipment, achieved a pleasing business performance in the first half (H1) of 2023 despite a challenging business environment. Net sales were up 1.7% year-on-year, at constant exchange rates, outperforming the strong result of the same period a year earlier. The business performance reflects our success in clearing delivery backlogs on our side, but also the reduction of inventories at our distribution partners and in particular highly negative exchange rate effects. Against this background, sales declined in Dental Preservation and Efficient Treatment but saw an impressive increase in Infection Control.
Half-year result heavily impacted by exchange rates
Impressive growth in Infection Control sales
Positive growth in North America
Digital transformation increases patient safety
Outlook for 2023
Based on the factors listed, the Group confirms its medium-term target of an EBIT margin of 15% with sales growth modestly above the market average.
Half-year report 2023
The half-year yeport 2023 of COLTENE Holding AG is available for download at global.coltene.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/half-year-reports/.
For further information: Markus Abderhalden, CFO,
phone +41 71 757 54 80, mobile +41 79 436 26 22, e-mail markus.abderhalden@coltene.com
About COLTENE
Contact information
This written statement and oral statements or other statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
