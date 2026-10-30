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WKN: 939072 / ISIN: US7843051043

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30.10.2026 17:55:01

H2O America Prices Public Offering Of 6.5 Mln Equity Units At $50

(RTTNews) - H2O America (HTO) priced its public offering of 6.5 million equity units, with a total stated value of $325 million. Each $50 unit will initially include a contract to purchase the company's common stock in the future and a 1/20 ownership interest in $1,000 of its 5.300% Remarketable Senior Notes due 2031.

The notes may be remarketed under certain conditions and during specified periods. The offering is expected to close on November 3, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

H2O America has given underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 equity units, worth $48.75 million, to cover over-allotments within 13 days of the initial issuance.

The company also plans to list the corporate units on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, with trading expected to begin within 30 days of issuance, subject to approval.

H2O America expects to receive approximately $315.3 million from the offering, or $362.5 million if the underwriters exercise their option in full, after underwriting fees but before other expenses.

The company plans to use the funds for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions, capital investments or debt repayment.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 1.43 percent up at $59.41.

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