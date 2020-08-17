Haag-Streit USA: New CO:RE Surgical Chair Designed by Surgeons for Surgeons

MASON, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chronic musculoskeletal disorders among ophthalmologists are on the rise, often cutting careers short – and equipment that ignores proper ergonomic positioning of the surgeon is a major factor.

Haag-Streit USA is reinventing the surgical chair to provide ideal ergonomics for the physician in the surgical suite.

To understand the unique issues surgeons face, Haag-Streit USA collaborated with Michael E. Snyder, M.D. of the Cincinnati Eye Institute and other ophthalmologists across the country.

"As an ophthalmologist, there's nothing more important than ergonomics, especially if you develop neck and spine disease," says Dr. Snyder. "I've been proactive on this approach for more than twenty years. By improving ergonomics in your practice, you do a better job and your patients benefit from better care."

"The new CO:RE Surgical Chair is a concrete example of the visionary ideas we're developing to maximize comfort and prolong the careers of surgeons," said Mike Luley, Haag-Streit USA Surgical Division, Director of Sales. "Historically, equipment design has not focused on the comfort and well-being of the surgeon. Shifting our focus to encompass the surgeon's joints and spine will not only improve their health in the operating room, but overall quality of life as well."

Haag-Streit USA teamed up with the Columbus, OH-based product design firm Zukunplan to engineer the doctor-inspired CO:RE Surgical Chair.

"Every aspect of the physician's experience in the surgical suite has been considered to advance the chair's design. The curved backrest, for instance, aligns the spine for added lumbar support, with multi-directional adjustment for perfect positioning," notes Terry Birchler, owner of Zukunplan. "To accommodate the wide range in surgeons' lumbar lordosis, there's a choice of curvatures. And the armless design and narrow seatback allows freedom of movement without the risk of contamination."

Aesthetically stunning as well, the clean, sleek look of the CO:RE chair complements the design of any modern surgical suite.

"As ophthalmologists build their practice, they should look for equipment that's just as invested in their long-term success and well-being as they are," says Luley. "Doctors are caregivers and have always put the needs of their patients ahead of their own. But a more holistic view is warranted, and with Haag-Streit USA's focus on ergonomics, we're making it easier for physicians to take care of themselves, too."

The CO:RE Surgical Chair will be featured during the Women in Ophthalmology 2020 Virtual Meeting in the wellness session "Proper Posture for Surgical Longevity." Deepinder Dhaliwal, MD of UPMC Eye Center will be presenting this session on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 3:15 PM ET.

For more information on the CO:RE Surgical Chair or to schedule an evaluation, please visit coresurgicalchair.com.

###

SOURCE Haag-Streit USA Inc