HaasOnline announces the first partnership with Bitpanda Global Exchange for advanced crypto trading automation

ROTTERDAMN, Netherlands, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HaasOnline has announced the first official partnership with the Bitpanda Global Exchange as a complete trade automation solutions partner. Since their initial exchange offering which raised €43.6 million, Bitpanda has been ascending the exchange ranks and has set themselves apart as a reputable digital asset platform.

HaasOnline has seamlessly integrated Bitpanda's API, which allows traders to deploy advanced Bitpanda trading bots that execute customized strategies with ease. Traders with minimal development experience are able to use HaasOnline's newly released drag-and-drop algorithm designer that generates technical indicators and trading scripts from a library of visual blocks. A more experienced or institutional trader may opt to directly leverage the power of HaasScript while designing and developing automated strategies.

"With HaasOnline we found a trustworthy, established partner to onboard," said Eric Demuth, Bitpanda's chief executive officer. "We are looking forward to seeing HaasOnline users testing their strategies and trading bots on our platform."

Traders may receive up-to a 25% reduction in trading fees when paying fees with Bitpanda's BEST token. With HaasOnline's certified exchange badge users can feel assured knowing that both HaasOnline and Bitpanda have committed to continuously maintain and support changes as well as rapidly resolving major service disruptions.



Optimized Rate Limits for HaasOnline Users

Reduced Trading Fees with BEST Token

Improved Strategy Deployment Time

Increasing Profit Margins

Reducing Emotional Trading

This new certified exchange integration comes shortly after HaasOnline's latest announcement of their brand new drag-and-drop visual designer and completely redesigned crypto scripting language, HaasScript.

About Bitpanda Global Exchange

Bitpanda is a fintech based in Vienna, Austria founded in 2014 by Eric Demuth, Paul Klanschek and Christian Trummer. The company is a firm believer in the innovative power of cryptocurrencies, digitised assets and blockchain technology. Bitpanda's mission is to tear down the barriers to investing and bring traditional financial products to the 21st century. Today, Bitpanda has more than 1 million users and 150 team members. With a PSD2 payment service provider license, state-of-the-art security and streamlined user experience, Bitpanda has grown into a popular trading platform for newbies and experts alike. Users can currently trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, gold and over 30 other digital assets.

About HaasOnline

HaasOnline Software® and the signature HaasBot® trade bot empower cryptocurrency traders and investors to increase margins of profitably, reduce human errors, and increase efficiency. HaasOnline Trade Server is the driving force that automates trade strategies for thousands of cryptocurrency hobbyists, professionals, and institutional investors. HaasOnline Software is the creator of the original Bitcoin trade bot as well as the #1 trusted cryptocurrency trade platform available on the market over the last five years.

For more information or a product demonstration, please contact:

Jeff Vernon

HaasOnline Limited

jeff (at) haasonline.com

https://www.haasonline.com

Full Risk Disclosure

Cryptocurrency, forex, futures, and stocks contain substantial risk and are not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

SOURCE HaasOnline Limited