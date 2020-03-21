Habitats of The Dolphin Company Have Been Recertified by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA)

CANCÚN and QUINTANA ROO, Mexico, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dolphin Company, the largest Dolphin family in the world and the largest Park Operator in Latin America, proudly shared that during the past annual meeting held by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), Dolphin Discovery Vallarta-Nayarit, Dolphin Cove Cayman and Dolphin Connection, were recertified by this international association.

Alliance represents the parks dedicated to preserving marine life, aquariums, zoos, research centers, and professional organizations worldwide. Its main objective is to set the highest standards on marine mammals care, through education, science research and support to each other among their members.

"There is no doubt that our marine mammals care and welfare is the top priority. At Dolphin Discovery we not only offer interactive and educational programs to guests visiting us, but we also work hard to improve the quality life of our species, by creating environments that exceed the highest standards demanded by international associations", commented Dr. Roberto Sánchez, Director of Veterinary Care of The Dolphin Company.

Dolphin Connection in Florida, USA, was certified for the first time in 2003, with this one, it has now completed 17 certifications in a row. On the other hand, Dolphin Discovery Vallarta-Nayarit received its 11th certification, receiving the first one back in 2009. Dolphin Cove Cayman has been certified since 2014, obtaining its 7th certification now in 2020.

It is worth to mention that Alliance certification comprises a very strict accreditation program, compelling its members to reach and maintain the standards and guidelines to ensure the marine mammals care. This is a thorough process as it observes relevant aspects such as their feeding, care, nursing, medical records, the training and interaction programs, among others.

The Dolphin Company:

For 25 years, The Dolphin Company has contributed to the research and preservation of marine mammals, creating both love and respect bonds through the best experiences of interaction with these species. Millions of people had visited the 31 parks and habitats that are currently part of The Dolphin Company in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States of America, Argentina and Italy.

