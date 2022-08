Hackers Just Stole $8 Million From Solana Wallets -- Is It Time to Sell This Cryptocurrency?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since its launch in 2020, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has skyrocketed in popularity by positioning itself as a faster, less expensive alternative to Ethereum. Today, Solana ranks as the ninth most valuable cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $13.5 billion.However, the Solana blockchain has experienced a number of performance problems in recent months, including two major outages since May. And earlier this week, Solana enthusiasts were hit with more bad news. A hacker (or group of hackers) managed to steal more than $8 million from roughly 8,000 Solana wallets.Is it time to sell this cryptocurrency?