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01.10.2026 16:31:00
Had You Bought This Vanguard ETF at the Start of January, You'd be Obliterating the S&P 500 in 2026
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has climbed by 12.2% so far in 2026 (as of Sept. 28), so it's already pacing ahead of its average annual return of 10.7% dating back to its inception in 1957. But had an investor bought the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) on Jan. 1 instead, they would be sitting on a much larger gain of 32.7% this year.
The exchange-traded fund (ETF) exclusively invests in stocks from the information technology sector, which is home to many of the trillion-dollar powerhouses at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Many of those stocks are outperforming the broader market by a wide margin this year, contributing to the strong returns in the Vanguard ETF.
Will the momentum continue, or is the tech sector about to cool off?
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