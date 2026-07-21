NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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21.07.2026 18:09:00
Had You Parked $5,000 in Nvidia Stock in 1999, Here's the Shocking Amount You'd Have Today
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was founded in 1993 by Jensen Huang, Curtis Priem, and Chris Malachowsky. The trio of engineers and semiconductor designers had a vision to bring 3D video graphics to computers, and they quickly succeeded.They took Nvidia public in January 1999, raising $42 million from investors to fund the production of its revolutionary GeForce 256, which was the world's first graphics processing unit (GPU) for computers. The company's modern GPUs have become the primary component in the artificial intelligence (AI) data center hardware stack, creating the biggest financial opportunity in the history of the semiconductor industry.Nvidia is now the most valuable enterprise in the world, and had you parked $5,000 in its stock back in 1999 and never sold, you would be filthy rich today. Here's exactly how big your fortune would be.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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