04.01.2023 12:20:24
Hadasit And BIRAD Enter Research And License Agreement With Immix BioPharma
(RTTNews) - Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development and BIRAD - Research & Development Company Ltd. have entered into the research and license agreement with Immix BioPharma for the development and commercialization of tissue specific therapeutics based on anti-BCMA CAR-T cells targeting plasma cell. Hadasit is the technology transfer company of Hadassah Medical Organization in Jerusalem. BIRAD is the commercializing company of Bar-Ilan University.
As of December 20, 2022, cutoff date, a total of 56 patients have received HBI0101, anti-BCMA CAR-T cells, as part of the ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial at Hadassah Medical Organization. HBI0101 showed 90% overall response rate in the trial with 50 relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients. HBI0101 also showed 100% overall response rate in 6 relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis patients.
