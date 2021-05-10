Haddonfield Living Magazine Features Owners of Boutique Real Estate Agency in May 2021 Edition

HADDONFIELD, N.J., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haddonfield Living Magazine is developed and published by Best Version Media, a print publishing company serving residents and local businesses across the United States. The magazine is distributed exclusively to the residents of Haddonfield NJ and features a cover story each month on a prominent family or business.



For its May 2021 edition, Haddonfield Living Magazine ran a cover story on Joe and Liz Rocco and their family owned boutique real estate agency AM Realty Advisors which is headquartered in Kings Highway in Haddonfield's downtown business district.



Maureen Dodson of Haddonfield Living Magazine wrote the story for the magazine.



Debbie Troy of Troy photography photographed the Rocco's for the story, which featured interior and exterior photos of the Rocco's home in Haddonfield.



"We are happy that Haddonfield Living Magazine featured our family and our family business, which we named after our children. Haddonfield is such an awesome place to live. We love that we are part of the community," say Liz Rocco, owner and manager of AM Realty Advisors.



The Rocco's business, AM Realty Advisors, is Haddonfield's top family owned and operated real estate agency, which focuses on personal touch, flexibility, speed and expertise.



"We are a small, close nit group of experienced realtors that functions more or less as a family. The realtors at AM Realty Advisors have worked on real estate deals from all angles: as realtors, lawyers, title companies, lenders and appraisers. Because of this, we are able to offer our clients an unmatched level of value," says Joseph Rocco who is the broker of record for AM Realty Advisors and also a practicing real estate attorney in New Jersey.



AM Realty Advisors is recognized by realtors in south jersey for providing an unmatched amount of flexibility to its real estate agents allowing them to run their businesses how they see fit without the red-tape that exists in corporate America.



For more information on Am Realty Advisors, visit http://www.AMRealtyAdvisors.com



About Best Version Media. Headquartered in Brookfield, WI, Best Version Media publications have been connecting local communities since 2007. Our story began with the vision of Dave Durand (CEO), Pete Ericksen (COO) and Paul Lubinski (CPO). The trio developed a small handful of magazines in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, area for the next five years before expanding the business in 2012. BVM is now one of the fastest-growing companies in the print media industry – serving residents and local businesses across the United States and Canada.

Contact:

Joseph Rocco

team@amrealtyadvisors.com

856-470-1066



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12869154



Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haddonfield-living-magazine-features-owners-of-boutique-real-estate-agency-in-may-2021-edition-301287924.html

SOURCE AM Realty Advisors