Haffner Energy and Hexas build an integrated offer for the production of renewable energy from biomass

Haffner Energy, a French family-owned company that designs, manufactures, supplies, and operates solutions to produce renewable energy from biomass residues, and Hexas Biomass Inc. (Hexas), a US company specializing in plant-based raw material production from its regenerative purposefully grown crop XanoGrass™, announce that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a non-exclusive partnership.

Haffner Energy has developed an innovative, patented biomass thermolysis technology thanks to a 30-year expertise in the transformation of biomass into energy. It addresses the decarbonization challenges and economic constraints in industry, government, land, air, and sea mobility. It also contributes to regenerating the planet through the co-production of biochar, a natural carbon sink, and biogenic CO 2 .

Hexas is a nature-based solutions company that has developed a drought-resistant, regenerative giant perennial grass (XanoGrass™) that can be easily made available as sustainable plant-based raw material (XanoFiber™) once harvested. XanoFiber™ production utilizes marginal land that is unsuitable for agriculture, which can be used to power local biomass-to-energy modules, and for structural and non-structural applications, meets both Companies’ shared objectives of regenerating the planet through innovation and sustainable energy production solutions.

The signing of this partnership will enable Hexas and Haffner Energy to offer a turnkey solution for the production of green energy, with guaranteed feedstock availability and cost. This non-exclusive agreement augurs well for the future of energy recovery from sustainable and abundant purposefully grown biomass with non-competing uses.

"We are thrilled to have signed this partnership, which adds a new dimension to Haffner Energy's offering, and enables us to provide our customers with an integrated solution for the autonomous production of renewable energy,” says Marcella Franchi, SVP North America of Haffner Energy.

"At Hexas, we believe in the partnership of sustainable energy production and purposefully grown bioenergy crops. These two technologies together will accelerate the move to 100% renewable energy in all industries, capture significant amounts of carbon permanently, and revitalize rural communities,” says Wendy Owens, CEO of Hexas.

The aggregated environmental virtues of this solution are formidable:

CO 2 captured by XanoGrass™ through photosynthesis

captured by XanoGrass™ through photosynthesis CO 2 sequestered in the biochar and biogenic CO 2 produced by Haffner Energy's solutions

sequestered in the biochar and biogenic CO produced by Haffner Energy's solutions Regeneration of marginal land thanks to XanoGrass™ and soil amendment from biochar

Greenhouse gas emissions avoided by substituting renewable fuels from biomass to fossil fuels

The two partners are already involved in a project in Morocco.

About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy, a French family company co-founded and co-directed by Marc and Philippe Haffner, has been a player in the energy transition for 30 years, designing, manufacturing, suppling, and operating innovative decarbonation solutions for the mobility, industry and government sectors. Its clean fuels solutions, based on the thermolysis of biomass, a technology protected by 15 patent families, enable customers to produce locally renewable hydrogen and gas, as well as other green energies such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and renewable methanol, while capturing carbon from the atmosphere through the co-production of biochar, a natural carbon sink, and biogenic CO 2 . Haffner Energy is listed on Euronext Growth.

About Hexas Biomass Inc.

Hexas Biomass Inc. is a nature-based solutions company focused on the production of regenerative, plant-based materials. Hexas produces XanoFiber™, a natural fiber solution tailored to replace and supplement wood, food crops for fuels, and fossil fuel-based raw materials in many applications at lower costs and with superior performance. Applications for XanoFiber™ include biofuels and other structural and non-structural products. Its proprietary technologies allow the company to alter the biochemical and physical structure of XanoFiber™ to optimize it as a drop-in solution for use in existing production infrastructure. XanoFiber™ is a carbon-negative solution that also addresses the rising cost of raw materials. Hexas produces XanoFiber™ from its proprietary perennial grass varieties, collectively branded as XanoGrass™.

