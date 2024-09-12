Haffner Energy creates investment opportunity in SAF market

with SAF Zero spin-off

Vitry-le-François, September 12, 2024, 6:00 pm (CEST)

Haffner Energy is making a strategic move to create SAF Zero, a spin-off focused on the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market. This initiative leverages Haffner Energy's unique technology, backed by 30 years of experience and 80 international patents, positioning SAF Zero to capitalize on the growing demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and become a key world player in the SAF industry. The SAF market is expected to attract over $1 trillion in investments1 by 2050.

SAF Zero aims to fully leverage SAFNOCA®, Haffner Energy's advanced technology differentiated by its ability to convert all types of organic waste and biomass into syngas for SAF production. In a true win-win relationship, the new entity will enjoy an unfettered technology license, while generating a new source of income for Haffner Energy through an upfront fee and royalties. In addition, it will allow Haffner Energy to focus its resources on the renewable hydrogen, gas (syngas), and methanol markets.

"We have two publicly announced SAF projects in development, including Paris-Vatry SAF in partnership with LanzaJet and LanzaTech, as well as a growing number of undisclosed bio-SAF and e-SAF projects in America, Europe, Africa and Asia. We need partners to boost our efforts and grow our visibility on the soaring SAF market,” states Marcella Franchi, Head of SAF at Haffner Energy. "Our technology is compatible with ATJ, Fisher-Tropsch and methanol-to-jet SAF pathways. It is also compliant with existing SAF mandates around the world,” she adds.

Creating a strategic and financial lever

Haffner Energy has been operating in four markets: Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), renewable gas (syngas), hydrogen, and methanol. SAF Zero will combine Haffner Energy’s differentiating technology with significantly enhanced financial resources. One of the goals is to enable the development of SAF projects in collaboration with various pathways providers (Alcohol-To-Jet, methanol-to-jet, Fisher-Tropsch). Creating an entity dedicated to SAF, supported by specialized strategic and financial partners, will enable faster and larger-scale entry into the fast-growing SAF market.

"The SAF market is highly dependent on specialized aviation players. To be a world leader in this specific environment, one must provide the kind of game-changing, operational technology that Haffner Energy brings,” Philippe Haffner, the CEO of Haffner Energy, points out. "It is also necessary to allocate dedicated resources and have the right financial backing in a market where expected cumulative investments amount to hundreds of billions of dollars. With this initiative, we are creating a strong lever, which in turn will generate value for Haffner Energy and its shareholders, not only in royalties but also in recurring commercial revenue and income,” he adds.

Intellectual property transfer with value creation and no dilution

Haffner Energy’s intellectual property related to SAF will be transferred to SAF Zero through a license that will involve an upfront payment and royalties for future projects.

Haffner Energy aims to remain a shareholder in SAF Zero, offering support services to ensure project development, operation, and maintenance.

SAF Zero creates value for Haffner Energy and its shareholders and serves as a strong growth driver. It will be strictly non-dilutive for shareholders and complementary to the ongoing fundraising round. All amounts received under the license will be recorded as exceptional income in Haffner Energy’s P&L.

Ongoing partners and investors selection process

A selection process is underway to choose strategic partners in order to support the spin-off’s development and maximize value for Haffner Energy and its shareholders.

Haffner Energy, located in France, supplies cleantech technology for competitive clean fuels production. Backed by 30 years of experience, its operational innovative and patented biomass thermolysis technology makes it possible to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), as well as renewable gas, hydrogen, and methanol. The company also contributes to the regeneration of the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO 2 and biocarbon (char or biochar).

