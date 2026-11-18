On its third quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 18, 2026, Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) announced a plan to distribute its $686.6 million stake in competitor TORM as a special dividend to shareholders. The direct distribution hands investors a 40% gain on the investment while preserving company cash for internal growth. Three takeaways from management's discussion stand out.

Hafnia ended negotiations with TORM after the company resisted merger attempts. Distributing 20.4 million TORM shares directly to shareholders passes along $225 million in total gains without draining cash reserves.

Management sells older product tankers, which are vessels designed to transport refined oil products, at high market valuations to fund lower-cost fleet renewals. The company holds 10 medium-range tanker newbuilds on order for delivery in 2028 and 2029.

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