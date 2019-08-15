Hagens Berman Investigating Farfetch Limited (FTCH) For Possible Disclosure Violations, Investors With Losses May Contact Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP notifies investors in Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) of the firm's investigation of possible disclosure violations.

The firm's investigation concerns the veracity of Farfetch's statements about the Company's business model, particularly related to the Company's growth and profitability. These representations allowed Farfetch to go public in September 2018, raising over $880 million.

On May 16, 2019, however, Farfetch released disappointing Q1 2019 results, disclosing accelerating losses. CEO José Neves attempted to allay investor concerns by highlighting the Company's "excellent growth."

Then, on August 8, 2019, the Company delivered another disastrous quarter, reporting wider-than-expected losses, including from Farfetch's recent $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group. In addition, Farfetch announced that its Chief Operating Officer would be leaving the Company.

In response, analysts at Wells Fargo remarked, "it's clear that the story has changed meaningfully since the IPO, and Farfetch shares are headed to the 'penalty box' . . . ."

This news caused Farfetch shares to crater, losing 44% of their value in a single trading day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Farfetch misled investors about the Company's growth and profitability outlook," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Farfetch should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email FTCH@hbsslaw.com.

