HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Tupperware Brands (TUP) Investors Who Have Suffered Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Firm Investigating Possible Wrongful Accounting

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now. The firm is investigating potential securities fraud perpetrated by the Company and its senior officers, and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Relevant Holding Period: Before Feb. 25, 2020

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on the propriety of Tupperware's financial reporting for its troubled Fuller Mexico beauty business.

Throughout 2019, Tupperware affirmed the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting and identified its accounts payable and accrued liabilities on its consolidated statement of income. The Company also touted its significant investments in technology to improve execution and boost sales of its Fuller Mexico beauty products in Latin America.

But on Jan. 27, 2020, Tupperware announced that Luciano Garcia Rangel, Group President, Latin America, left the Company effective immediately.

Then, on Feb. 25, 2020, Tupperware announced it would not timely file is annual report for 2018 due to an ongoing internal investigation into the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business. The Company disclosed that the matter comprised roughly half ($9-11 million) of the total expected full-year impact on an adjusted pre-tax basis ($19-21 million). The Company also revealed that it expected $31 million total impairments attributable to Fuller Mexico.

As a result of this news, the price of Tupperware shares crashed over 50% during intraday trading on Feb. 25, 2020.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Tupperware inflated Fuller Mexico's accounts payable and concealed certain liabilities to appear more profitable," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

