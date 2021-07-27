Hagerty Garage + Social Expands to Canada, Opens World-Class Toronto Clubhouse and Storage Facility for Car Enthusiasts

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Hagerty announced that it has opened its next premium clubhouse and car storage facility, Hagerty Garage + Social Toronto, which follows the openings of clubhouse locations in Chicago, Delray Beach and New York. This marks the first Garage + Social location to open in Canada and will serve as a central gathering place for the local collector car community in the Greater Toronto Area.

Hagerty Garage + Social Toronto offers members automotive related services and experiences -- including driving tours, track days, test-drive events and more. The Burlington-based facility will provide climate-controlled, dust-free storage for 200 classic, collector, and exotic cars and motorcycles, along with a state-of-the-art clubhouse.

"Car enthusiasts and collectors consistently tell us that they want premium storage for their beloved cars as well as more opportunity to meet, interact and share their passion with others," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "That's why Hagerty Garage + Social exists."

Members of Hagerty Garage + Social Toronto will have access to the array of amenities at the facility, including a Scotch and cigar lounge, a bar, restaurant, a 32-seat cinema, golf simulators, four virtual racing simulators and meeting spaces. For those who do not have a vehicle to store but are eager to be part of the community, social memberships are available. Social members are able to attend all events organized by the clubhouse and, like storage members, have access to any Hagerty Garage + Social location across North America.

Hagerty Garage + Social Toronto will occupy the former PMC Club space, welcoming nearly 90 existing members on day one.

The new Hagerty Garage + Social Toronto facility is open to members and available for tours at 1220 Corporate Drive, Burlington, ON. The clubhouse is open Wednesday through Sunday and will allow 24/7 access for members by appointment. For more information on how to become a member visit garageandsocial.com .

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance, the Concours d'Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.

SOURCE Hagerty