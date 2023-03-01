Hagerty Names its Allstar Advantage Agencies for 2023

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, has named its Allstar Advantage Agencies for 2023, based on their outstanding past year performance.

"These agencies are the best of the best," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Their knowledge, drive and passion for putting the customer first help us deliver on our purpose of saving driving and preserving car culture for future generations. They are true superstars."

This year's list includes:

John Alsop Insurance Agency

Jakubek, Inc.

Montgomery , Willis & Conroe Insurance LLC

, Willis & Conroe Insurance LLC Justin Slocum Allstate Agency

The Marcus Agency

Eagle Insurance & Financial Services, Inc.

Heather L. Bowie

J. Chapman, Inc., Agency

Allstar Advantage agencies have access to co-op marketing dollars, a dedicated account executive, preferred placement on Hagerty's online agent locator, spotlights on Hagerty's social media channels, a VIP membership to Hagerty Drivers Club® and more.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Marketplace, Hagerty Drivers Club®, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Drivers Foundation, Hagerty DriveShare™, Hagerty Valuation Tools®, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social®, The Amelia, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorlux, RADwood, Broad Arrow Group and more. For more information on Hagerty please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-names-its-allstar-advantage-agencies-for-2023-301759526.html

SOURCE Hagerty