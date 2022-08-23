|
23.08.2022 15:24:59
Hagerty Names Patrick McClymont CFO
(RTTNews) - Hagerty (HGTY) announced that Patrick McClymont has been named the company's next Chief Financial Officer, effective September 6, 2022. He will succeed current CFO Fred Turcotte.
Most recently, McClymont was the CFO of Orchard Technologies, a residential real estate services company. Previously, he served as CFO for two publicly-listed companies including IMAX Corporation, an entertainment technology company, and Sotheby's. McClymont currently serves as a director on the board of Standard Motor Products.
Fred Turcotte will remain with the company in a senior advisor role through 2023.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aldel Financial Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.