Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.08.2023 22:15:00

Hagerty to Participate in the KBW Insurance Conference on September 7th, 2023

Live Webcast Available

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced it will present at the KBW Insurance Conference at 2:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Hagerty (PRNewsfoto/Hagerty)

Hagerty's CEO McKeel Hagerty, and CFO Patrick McClymont will participate in a fireside chat covering a variety of industry and company-specific topics.

The live presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw102/hgty/1746180. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary streaming media software. A replay will be available for 365 days from the same link through Hagerty's investor relations site at https://investor.hagerty.com/ under Events and Presentations.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of nearly 800,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-to-participate-in-the-kbw-insurance-conference-on-september-7th-2023-301912759.html

SOURCE Hagerty

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aldel Financial Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aldel Financial Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aldel Financial Inc Registered Shs -A- 9,42 3,40% Aldel Financial Inc Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX beendet Handel mit leichten Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
An den US-Börsen ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil leicht nach. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen